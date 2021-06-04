Zacks Investment Research Comments on AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANPC)

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) – Stock analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for AnPac Bio-Medical Science’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science stock opened at $4.32 on Wednesday. AnPac Bio-Medical Science has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $12.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.04.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in AnPac Bio-Medical Science by 27.8% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 19,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AnPac Bio-Medical Science in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in AnPac Bio-Medical Science in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AnPac Bio-Medical Science in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AnPac Bio-Medical Science in the first quarter valued at about $453,000. 2.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Company Profile

Anpac Bio-Medical Science Co, Ltd., a development-stage biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It also manufactures cancer differentiation analysis devices; and offers physical checkup package services.

