Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) to Sell

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS is an integrated biopharmaceutical company that applies its comprehensive Precision Targeted Immunotherapy Platform to generate a pipeline of candidates to treat cancer and other difficult-to-treat diseases. Celldex’s immunotherapy platform includes a complementary portfolio of monoclonal antibodies, antibody-targeted vaccines and immunomodulators to create novel disease-specific drug candidates. “

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $28.07 on Wednesday. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 3.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.77.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,184.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLDX. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,989,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 32,689 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,008,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 12,857.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 49,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.