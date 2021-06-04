Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) to Hold

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc.is one of the largest marketers of fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc.is one of the largest marketers of fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America. Core-Mark offers a full range of products, marketing programs, and technology solutions. Core-Mark services traditional convenience retailers, grocers, drug, liquor and specialty stores, and other stores that carry convenience products. “

Get Core-Mark alerts:

CORE has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

CORE opened at $46.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 0.40. Core-Mark has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $47.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Core-Mark’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Core-Mark will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CORE. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Core-Mark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Core-Mark by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,262,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Core-Mark by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 13,485 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Core-Mark by 45.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Core-Mark (CORE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.