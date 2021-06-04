Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) to Hold

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Impinj, Inc. is a provider of referral and information network radio frequency identification solutions to the retail, pharmaceutical, healthcare, food and beverage and other industries. The company’s products include Indy Reader Chips which consists of integrated radio chips and supporting SDKs; Monza Tag Chips, which deliver memory options and extended features to RFID tags and Speedway fixed RFID readers and antennas for RFID-based information. Impinj, Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PI. Roth Capital increased their price target on Impinj from $31.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Impinj from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Impinj from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Impinj from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Impinj from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Impinj currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

NASDAQ PI opened at $49.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.01 and a beta of 2.33. Impinj has a 12 month low of $21.81 and a 12 month high of $79.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.17.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.13% and a negative net margin of 41.81%. The company had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Impinj will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $90,620.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,948,362.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $75,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 34,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,171.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,546 shares of company stock valued at $241,190. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Impinj by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,349,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,736,000 after buying an additional 77,460 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Impinj by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 999,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,820,000 after acquiring an additional 33,365 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Impinj by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 791,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,024,000 after buying an additional 193,410 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Impinj during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,575,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Impinj by 3,153.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 494,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,123,000 after buying an additional 479,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

