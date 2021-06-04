Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Integer (NYSE:ITGR) to Hold

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $91.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.80% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Integer Holdings’ higher demand for ventilator and patient monitoring components in the first quarter of 2021 buoy optimism. The company was successful in reducing its net total debt by $25 million in the first quarter. Improvement in Cardiac and Neuromodulation business is a positive. Solid guidance for 2021 looks promising. A stable liquidity position is an added plus. Integer Holdings’ first quarter results were better-than-expected. Over the past six months, Integer Holdings has outperformed its industry. Yet, declines across Advanced Surgical, Orthopedics and Portable Medical and Cardio & Vascular sub-segments witnessed in the quarter under review is concerning. Also, contraction in both gross and operating margins does not bode well. Cut-throat competition in niche markets and economic volatility due to COVID-19 raises apprehension.”

Get Integer alerts:

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $86.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Integer has a 1-year low of $54.37 and a 1-year high of $98.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 42.36 and a beta of 1.35.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $290.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.10 million. Integer had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 6.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Integer will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $199,395.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,098.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Integer in the first quarter worth approximately $8,144,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Integer by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,993 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 25,091 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Integer by 31.9% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Integer during the first quarter valued at about $347,000. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Integer (ITGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.