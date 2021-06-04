Zacks Investment Research Lowers Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advent Technologies Inc. involved in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology space. The company accelerate electrification through advanced materials, components and fuel cell technology. Its technology applies to electrification and energy storage markets. Advent Technologies Inc., formerly known as AMCI Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

ADN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Advent Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Advent Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Advent Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:ADN opened at $10.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.87. Advent Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $19.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advent Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Advent Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Advent Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Advent Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Advent Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $178,000. 29.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles the critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems. The company offers HT-PEM (high-temperature proton exchange membrane) fuel cells, HT-PEM based membrane electrode assemblies, flow battery membranes, organic photovoltaics, and ultracells.

