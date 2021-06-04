Zacks Investment Research Lowers Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) to Hold

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Group, Inc. is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, Independent Bank. The company offers personal and commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. Its services includes checking accounts, savings accounts, commercial real estate loans, interim construction loans, loans to professionals, residential first and second mortgage loans , loans to purchase cars, boats and other recreational vehicles. Independent Bank Group, Inc. is headquartered in McKinney, Texas. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.63.

Shares of IBTX opened at $79.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Independent Bank Group has a twelve month low of $36.72 and a twelve month high of $80.71.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $148.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.57 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 9.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that Independent Bank Group will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP James P. Tippit sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $48,418.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,865.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David R. Brooks sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,123 shares of company stock worth $3,313,694 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the first quarter worth $55,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

