Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) to Buy

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $92.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 18.15% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BRP Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and distributes recreational vehicles. The Company offers watercrafts, sport boats, snowmobiles, pontoons, marine propulsion systems and all-terrain and utility vehicles, as well as engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircrafts. BRP Inc. is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada. “

Get BRP alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DOOO. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities downgraded shares of BRP to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of BRP from $74.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BRP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.73.

BRP stock traded down $4.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,395. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 3.02. BRP has a 52 week low of $34.71 and a 52 week high of $96.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.48.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. BRP had a net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 81.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BRP will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of BRP by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,956,000 after buying an additional 1,545,092 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of BRP by 700.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after buying an additional 573,296 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in shares of BRP by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 621,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,234,000 after buying an additional 80,185 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of BRP by 13.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 618,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,625,000 after buying an additional 75,100 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the fourth quarter worth $40,156,000. Institutional investors own 35.16% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRP (DOOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.