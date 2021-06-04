Zacks Investment Research Upgrades comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ComScore, Inc. is a global leader in measuring the digital world. This capability is based on a massive, global cross-section of more than two million consumers who have given comScore permission to confidentially capture their browsing and transaction behavior, including online and offline purchasing. comScore panelists also participate in survey research that captures and integrates their attitudes and intentions. Through its proprietary technology, comScore measures what matters across a broad spectrum of behavior and attitudes. comScore analysts apply this deep knowledge of customers and competitors to help clients design powerful marketing strategies and tactics that deliver superior ROI. comScore services are used by global leaders such as AOL, Microsoft, Yahoo!, Verizon, Best Buy, The Newspaper Association of America, Tribune Interactive, ESPN, Fox Sports, Nestle, MBNA, Starcom USA, Universal McCann, the United States Postal Service, Merck and Expedia. “

Shares of SCOR stock opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.23. comScore has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $4.50.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $90.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.99 million. comScore had a negative return on equity of 29.01% and a negative net margin of 20.18%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that comScore will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other comScore news, insider William Paul Livek purchased 116,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $422,323.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 911,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,289,247.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Irwin Gotlieb purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $397,000.00. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of comScore in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of comScore by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 265,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of comScore by 12.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 4,179 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of comScore by 3.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 126,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of comScore by 1.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 558,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; and Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle.

