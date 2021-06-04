Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GERDAU S.A. throughout its 101 years of activities, they are largest long steel producer in Latin America, and have made an important contribution in building the history of the Brazilian industry. Gerdau Group dedicates itself to meeting the growing demands of several dynamic industries involved in the production of goods and in the development of the economy. Gerdau steel is used in construction and industry as well as in the automotive and agricultural sectors. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Gerdau from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gerdau has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of GGB stock opened at $6.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.08. Gerdau has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $7.27.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Gerdau had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 25.00%. On average, research analysts expect that Gerdau will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.0735 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.85%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Gerdau by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gerdau during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Gerdau during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Gerdau by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gerdau during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. It operates through four segments: Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

