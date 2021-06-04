Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Laureate Education, Inc. is a degree-granting higher education institutions. The company offers high-quality undergraduate, graduate and specialized programs. Laureate Education, Inc. is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Shares of NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. Laureate Education has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $15.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.73.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.80 million. Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 57.92%. Laureate Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Laureate Education will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CPV Partners LLC grew its position in Laureate Education by 20,166.4% during the 1st quarter. CPV Partners LLC now owns 3,215,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199,192 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Laureate Education during the 4th quarter worth $20,401,000. Redwood Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Laureate Education by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 2,627,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,710,000 after buying an additional 1,397,687 shares during the period. Snow Phipps Group LLC bought a new position in Laureate Education during the 4th quarter worth about $19,907,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in Laureate Education during the 1st quarter worth about $10,969,000. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

