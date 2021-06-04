Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Laureate Education, Inc. is a degree-granting higher education institutions. The company offers high-quality undergraduate, graduate and specialized programs. Laureate Education, Inc. is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. “
Shares of NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. Laureate Education has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $15.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.73.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CPV Partners LLC grew its position in Laureate Education by 20,166.4% during the 1st quarter. CPV Partners LLC now owns 3,215,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199,192 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Laureate Education during the 4th quarter worth $20,401,000. Redwood Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Laureate Education by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 2,627,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,710,000 after buying an additional 1,397,687 shares during the period. Snow Phipps Group LLC bought a new position in Laureate Education during the 4th quarter worth about $19,907,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in Laureate Education during the 1st quarter worth about $10,969,000. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.
About Laureate Education
Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.
