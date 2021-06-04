Zen Protocol (ZP) Trading Up 2.4% This Week

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 4th. Zen Protocol has a total market cap of $1.25 million and $3.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zen Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0554 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Zen Protocol has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sora (XOR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $369.75 or 0.00998081 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000294 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.30 or 0.00165467 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000599 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000812 BTC.

About Zen Protocol

ZP is a coin. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

