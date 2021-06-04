Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $10,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZG shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $210.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $159.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.36.

Shares of ZG stock opened at $110.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 689.29, a P/E/G ratio of 84.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 6.16. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.26 and a 1-year high of $212.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.80.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

