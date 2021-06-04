ZKSwap (ZKS) Hits Market Cap of $173.55 Million

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 4th. One ZKSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00002376 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZKSwap has a market capitalization of $173.55 million and $18.03 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00068294 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.14 or 0.00300390 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.17 or 0.00246432 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $423.36 or 0.01144291 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003679 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,026.33 or 1.00078366 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ZKSwap

ZKSwap’s launch date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

