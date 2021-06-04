Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) CEO Sells $2,586,937.50 in Stock

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) CEO Robert Cohen sold 3,193,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total value of $2,586,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ZOM stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $917.36 million, a PE ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 0.43. Zomedica Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $2.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15.

Get Zomedica alerts:

Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZOM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zomedica by 103.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,170,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,714,893 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zomedica by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,434,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734,634 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Zomedica in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,601,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zomedica by 2,116.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,390,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zomedica by 174.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,020,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Zomedica Company Profile

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA, a diagnostic biosensor platform for the detection of thyroid disorders in dogs and cats, and adrenal disorders in dogs.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Zomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.