Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) CEO Sells $2,586,937.50 in Stock

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) CEO Robert Cohen sold 3,193,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total value of $2,586,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
ZOM stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $917.36 million, a PE ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 0.43. Zomedica Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $2.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15.
Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.
Zomedica Company Profile
Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA, a diagnostic biosensor platform for the detection of thyroid disorders in dogs and cats, and adrenal disorders in dogs.
