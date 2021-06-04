Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.99, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $279.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.85 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 15.92%. Zumiez’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.84) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.32. The company had a trading volume of 17,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,581. Zumiez has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $49.23. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.93.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZUMZ shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zumiez has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

In other news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 25,227 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $1,122,096.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 2,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $121,976.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 253,815 shares of company stock worth $11,763,546 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of March 6, 2021, the company operated 722 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 54 stores in Europe, and 14 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

