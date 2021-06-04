Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 19,109 call options on the company. This is an increase of 560% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,895 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 85.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 113,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 52,219 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $104,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 704.6% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 307,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 268,880 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 388.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 54,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.53. The company has a market capitalization of $213.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.53. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $9.00.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZYNE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It improves the lives of patients and their families living with severe, chronic health conditions, including Fragile X syndrome, autism spectrum disorder, 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, and a heterogeneous group of rare and ultra-rare epilepsies known as developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

