-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Qualtrics International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Qualtrics International will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.10). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.04). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Qualtrics International.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.39 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XM shares. Bank of America raised shares of Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Qualtrics International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.78.

In other news, insider Ryan S. Smith sold 176,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $6,258,139.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,623,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,365,647.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Chris Beckstead sold 17,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $611,426.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 224,496 shares of company stock valued at $7,965,118. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XM. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at about $948,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $607,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $163,000. 13.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XM opened at $32.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.11. Qualtrics International has a 1 year low of $29.36 and a 1 year high of $57.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.35.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

