$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) will report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.28. Viper Energy Partners posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $1.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Viper Energy Partners.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). Viper Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 19.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Simmons raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $18.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.26. Viper Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 2.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 357.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 76.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,147,000 after acquiring an additional 509,193 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 8,254 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $1,484,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 49.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 983,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,327,000 after buying an additional 327,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at $178,000. 30.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

