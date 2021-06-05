-$0.10 EPS Expected for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s earnings. Oncolytics Biotech reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Oncolytics Biotech.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07.

ONCY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Leede Jones Gab reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oncolytics Biotech currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.05. The company had a trading volume of 255,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,442. Oncolytics Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $4.83. The company has a market cap of $166.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.17.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ONCY. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 1,284.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 161,635 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 277,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 157,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.