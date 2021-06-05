-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Leap Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.10). Leap Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.40). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Leap Therapeutics.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Leap Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,961.13% and a negative return on equity of 59.46%.

LPTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a $3.50 target price on Leap Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.40.

Shares of LPTX opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.69. Leap Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $3.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.91% of the company’s stock.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

