-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.34). Arbutus Biopharma posted earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.32). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

Shares of ABUS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.94. 913,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,056,840. The company has a market capitalization of $283.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.05. Arbutus Biopharma has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $9.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,097,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 276,603 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the first quarter worth $3,456,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 129.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,004,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 566,537 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 725,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 132,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in an ongoing Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated GalNAc delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

