-$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) will announce ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Wix.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the highest is ($0.01). Wix.com also posted earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full-year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to ($0.53). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wix.com.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. The company had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.05 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 87.95% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The business’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

WIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Wix.com from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded Wix.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Wix.com in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Wix.com from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.41.

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $256.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.64 and a beta of 1.38. Wix.com has a 1-year low of $208.51 and a 1-year high of $362.07.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wix.com by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Wix.com in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

