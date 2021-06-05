-$0.26 EPS Expected for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) will report ($0.26) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Wix.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.51). Wix.com also posted earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to ($0.53). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to $1.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Wix.com.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $1.00. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 87.95% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Wix.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WIX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Wix.com from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Wix.com from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Wix.com from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its stake in Wix.com by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 9,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 1,666.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 223,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,828,000 after purchasing an additional 210,706 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 55.5% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 21,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $256.30 on Wednesday. Wix.com has a 1-year low of $208.51 and a 1-year high of $362.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.45.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

