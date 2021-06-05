$0.44 EPS Expected for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) will report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Green Dot’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Green Dot posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Green Dot.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.07 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 0.16%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GDOT shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.42.

In other news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 9,911 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $470,772.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,643 shares in the company, valued at $4,400,542.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 14,228 shares of company stock valued at $662,538 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDOT. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Green Dot by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Green Dot by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Green Dot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $787,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Green Dot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $472,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Green Dot by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 200,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,197,000 after acquiring an additional 21,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GDOT traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,529. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 44.42 and a beta of 0.99. Green Dot has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $64.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.72.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Dot (GDOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.