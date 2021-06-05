$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) will announce $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is $0.78. Abercrombie & Fitch posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $3.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $3.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.29) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.79.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 243,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $9,192,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 754,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,525,030.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter purchased 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.61 per share, for a total transaction of $75,103.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,170 shares in the company, valued at $75,103.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,268 shares of company stock valued at $12,415,246 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,644.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ANF traded down $1.26 on Wednesday, reaching $39.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,240,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,629. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $44.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.89.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

