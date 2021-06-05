$0.67 EPS Expected for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.72. Casey’s General Stores posted earnings of $1.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 59.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full-year earnings of $7.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.87 to $8.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.62 to $8.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CASY shares. Stephens raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.10.

Casey’s General Stores stock traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $218.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,175. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Casey’s General Stores has a 52-week low of $142.34 and a 52-week high of $229.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

