$1.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to report sales of $1.23 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.25 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.21 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line reported sales of $896.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full year sales of $4.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $5.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.88.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 181.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ODFL opened at $260.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $256.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $153.57 and a 52-week high of $276.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

