$1.30 EPS Expected for Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) will report earnings per share of $1.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30. Great Southern Bancorp reported earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full year earnings of $5.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Great Southern Bancorp.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $53.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.06 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 10.16%.

In other news, VP Linton J. Thomason sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $234,890.00. Also, VP John M. Bugh sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $195,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,869.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,850 shares of company stock valued at $558,245 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $10,602,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 947,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,690,000 after purchasing an additional 85,059 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 78.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 21,788 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 26.5% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 16,694 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GSBC traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.74. 18,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,092. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.32 and a 52 week high of $60.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.49. The stock has a market cap of $778.47 million, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.30%.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.