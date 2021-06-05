$1.41 EPS Expected for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to post $1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.23. Tyson Foods posted earnings per share of $1.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full-year earnings of $6.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.93 to $6.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.71.

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,918. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 258.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSN opened at $78.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.30. Tyson Foods has a 12-month low of $55.28 and a 12-month high of $81.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Earnings History and Estimates for Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN)

