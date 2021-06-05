$1.44 Billion in Sales Expected for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) to announce sales of $1.44 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Landstar System’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.42 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.49 billion. Landstar System posted sales of $823.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 74.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full-year sales of $5.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.65 billion to $5.80 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $5.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.38. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

LSTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $145.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Stephens lowered shares of Landstar System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 13.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,028,000 after acquiring an additional 15,480 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the first quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landstar System stock opened at $160.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System has a 52-week low of $103.51 and a 52-week high of $182.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.88%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

