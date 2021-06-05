$1.71 Billion in Sales Expected for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) will post $1.71 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.77 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.63 billion. Ulta Beauty reported sales of $1.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full year sales of $7.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.71 billion to $7.97 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.88 billion to $8.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ULTA. Loop Capital raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.09.

NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $6.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $326.62. 924,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,510. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 105.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $186.01 and a one year high of $351.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $322.81.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 15,397 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.79, for a total transaction of $5,154,761.63. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total value of $1,482,574.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,694,998.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 820,644 shares of company stock valued at $256,177,793 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 27,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,020,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,778,000. Zevin Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 34,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,730,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,986,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

