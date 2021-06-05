$1.91 EPS Expected for Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) will post earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stamps.com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.99. Stamps.com reported earnings of $3.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Stamps.com will report full year earnings of $7.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.69 to $7.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.12 to $8.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Stamps.com.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.07 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

NASDAQ:STMP opened at $192.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.34. Stamps.com has a 1 year low of $159.22 and a 1 year high of $325.13.

In related news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 11,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,333,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its stake in Stamps.com by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 4,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Stamps.com by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in Stamps.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Paradiem LLC raised its stake in Stamps.com by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 13,934 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

