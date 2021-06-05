$1.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) to announce earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for WEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.20. WEX reported earnings per share of $1.21 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 62.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that WEX will report full year earnings of $8.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.64 to $8.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $11.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $12.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. WEX had a negative net margin of 14.94% and a positive return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $410.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.62 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price on shares of WEX in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.07.

Shares of WEX stock traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $204.01. 355,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,604. WEX has a 1 year low of $122.64 and a 1 year high of $234.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

In other WEX news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $444,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,625,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 43,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $10,020,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,929,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,038 shares of company stock worth $31,193,464 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of WEX by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEX by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 420,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,549,000 after purchasing an additional 30,291 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEX by 412.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,260,000 after purchasing an additional 428,025 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter worth about $5,088,000. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter worth about $572,000.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

