108 Shares in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Acquired by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Penumbra by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Penumbra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Penumbra by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Penumbra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.71.

NYSE:PEN opened at $269.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,685.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $269.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 5.68. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.48 and a 1-year high of $320.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.67 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.69%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

