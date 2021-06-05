12,068 Shares in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PACB. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Hershey Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $970,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $323,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

PACB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Pacific Biosciences of California presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACB opened at $26.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 35.45, a quick ratio of 34.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.59 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.65. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $53.69.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.66 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 64.25% and a negative return on equity of 43.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

