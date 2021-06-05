$121.28 Million in Sales Expected for fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) will report sales of $121.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for fuboTV’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $120.40 million and the highest is $122.00 million. fuboTV posted sales of $44.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 174.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full-year sales of $529.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $525.81 million to $532.39 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $847.79 million, with estimates ranging from $755.85 million to $898.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover fuboTV.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). fuboTV had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.20%. The company had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.54 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1539.7% on a year-over-year basis.

FUBO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on fuboTV from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on fuboTV from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.78.

NYSE:FUBO traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.97. 8,905,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,875,756. fuboTV has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $62.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.16.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

