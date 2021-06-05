$122.11 Million in Sales Expected for Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) to report $122.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Forrester Research’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $122.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $122.01 million. Forrester Research reported sales of $113.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forrester Research will report full year sales of $478.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $478.60 million to $478.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $512.15 million, with estimates ranging from $510.69 million to $513.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Forrester Research.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $113.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.40 million. Forrester Research had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.97%.

FORR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Forrester Research from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $59,964.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at $460,034.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Forrester Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Forrester Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Forrester Research by 63.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Forrester Research by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Forrester Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FORR traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,315. The company has a market cap of $787.96 million, a P/E ratio of 53.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.24. Forrester Research has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $47.44.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Research, Consulting, and Events segments. Its primary subscription research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forrester Research (FORR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.