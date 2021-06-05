12,897 Shares in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in Service Co. International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 739,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,064,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Service Co. International by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 619,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,608,000 after acquiring an additional 89,990 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Service Co. International by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in Service Co. International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Service Co. International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,819,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,516,000 after acquiring an additional 214,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Service Co. International news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 8,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $389,147.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,924.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 3,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $208,465.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,711 shares of company stock worth $2,838,013. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SCI opened at $52.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $56.86. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.66.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 12th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

