15,334 Shares in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMG. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 129,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 51.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 399,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the period. 17.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Max Lousada sold 484,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $16,108,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 80.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:WMG opened at $35.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $39.61.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Warner Music Group had a negative return on equity of 1,870.00% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is -73.85%.

A number of research firms have commented on WMG. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.19.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

