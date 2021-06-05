160,000 Shares in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Purchased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 160,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,970,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.14% of Celanese at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,356,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Celanese by 296.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 713,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,718,000 after acquiring an additional 533,403 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Celanese by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 333,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,313,000 after acquiring an additional 224,997 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 304.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 281,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,121,000 after buying an additional 211,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 103.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 319,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,915,000 after buying an additional 162,772 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Celanese stock opened at $166.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.24. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $81.63 and a twelve month high of $171.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 34.86%. Celanese’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Celanese from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

