$166.18 Million in Sales Expected for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) to post $166.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $167.70 million and the lowest is $164.66 million. Bank of Hawaii posted sales of $177.96 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full-year sales of $668.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $661.80 million to $675.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $682.19 million, with estimates ranging from $678.07 million to $686.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share.

NYSE:BOH opened at $88.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of Hawaii has a 1 year low of $48.77 and a 1 year high of $99.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 366.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

