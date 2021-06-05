1,725 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Acquired by Westhampton Capital LLC

Westhampton Capital LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 56.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS stock opened at $210.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.48. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.59 and a twelve month high of $219.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.46.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.