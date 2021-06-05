$19.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) to announce earnings of $19.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.88 to $23.89. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $7.16 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 175.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $49.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $42.15 to $56.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $41.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $37.68 to $50.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis.

REGN has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $657.95.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded up $6.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $511.89. 783,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,085. The stock has a market cap of $54.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.20. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $664.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $494.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.12.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total transaction of $495,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,940,173.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,035,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,436,290,000 after buying an additional 728,261 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,077,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $982,831,000 after buying an additional 313,907 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,610,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,590,000 after buying an additional 23,271 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 169.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,743,000 after buying an additional 767,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $506,839,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

