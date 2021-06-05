$2.02 EPS Expected for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) will post $2.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Baidu’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.37 and the lowest is $1.80. Baidu posted earnings of $2.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baidu will report full-year earnings of $8.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.28 to $10.24. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.06 to $12.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Baidu.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BIDU. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.47.

BIDU stock traded up $3.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $192.99. 4,260,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,181,644. The business’s 50-day moving average is $204.21. The company has a market capitalization of $64.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.01. Baidu has a twelve month low of $111.00 and a twelve month high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu by 149.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,674,000 after buying an additional 49,735 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Baidu by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Baidu by 530.6% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $838,000. Institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

