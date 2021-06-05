$2.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) This Quarter

Analysts expect Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) to announce sales of $2.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Autoliv’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.06 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.18 billion. Autoliv posted sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 102.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full year sales of $9.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.04 billion to $9.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $10.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.80 billion to $10.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Autoliv.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.40. Autoliv had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autoliv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total value of $1,941,324.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,807,906.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter worth about $107,676,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth about $67,242,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,326,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $308,737,000 after buying an additional 620,080 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 661.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,019,000 after buying an additional 440,412 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 2,354.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 335,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,168,000 after buying an additional 322,178 shares during the period. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALV stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.38. The company had a trading volume of 187,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,987. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $60.60 and a 1 year high of $108.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.73%.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

