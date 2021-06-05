$2.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) will post earnings of $2.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.87 and the lowest is $1.78. Diamondback Energy posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,326.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full year earnings of $8.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.01 to $10.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.24 to $13.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Diamondback Energy.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FANG. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Scotiabank raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.24.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,178,401.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,900 shares of company stock worth $5,246,756 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 63.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 241.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FANG traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,294,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,249. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 2.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.87. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $89.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

