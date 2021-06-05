$2.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) will post $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.43. Johnson & Johnson posted earnings of $1.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full year earnings of $9.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.42 to $9.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $10.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $10.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $165.97. 6,510,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,343,506. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.99. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The firm has a market cap of $437.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

