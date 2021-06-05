2,166 Shares in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Acquired by Covenant Partners LLC

Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HII. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $108,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,331,407.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip M. Bilden sold 15,809 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.60, for a total value of $3,440,038.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,419 shares in the company, valued at $526,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $222.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.62. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.44 and a 52 week high of $223.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HII shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.63.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

