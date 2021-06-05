25 Shares in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Acquired by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 385.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAM opened at $1,106.29 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $498.29 and a 12-month high of $1,349.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,162.34. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.35 and a beta of 0.77.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 22.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup cut The Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,395.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,395.00 price target on shares of The Boston Beer in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Boston Beer in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,245.13.

In other news, major shareholder C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,055.65, for a total transaction of $2,639,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total value of $1,296,574.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,589 shares of company stock worth $24,992,434 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

